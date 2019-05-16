Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly Behind on His Monthly Child Support Payments By Thousands

Jenelle Evans husband David Eason is under a lot of fire lately, and among the mounting controversies is a report that he is behind on his monthly child support payments by thousands.

According to the Daily Mail, Eason was ordered to pay his ex, Olivia Leedham, $850 a month in child support. He has reportedly not kept up his payments, with his last one coming in March in the amount of $1000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason and Leedham share 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, and 5-year-old son Kaden.

A judge in North Carolina has since ordered Eason to get caught up on his payments. Otherwise, there could be consequences.

Eason argued that he has been behind on his payments due to homeschooling Maryssa. The judge refused his argument, saying that it was “in bad faith” and showed “a naïve indifference” to the responsibility of keeping up with “his court ordered obligation to pay child support.”

The judge added that Eason “has chosen not to look for work and his lack of employment is motivated by the desire not to comply with a court ordered obligations.”

Additionally, Eason argued “that he suffers from vitiligo, a skin condition, that having prevents him from working outside or outdoors,” but the judge rejected this explanation also.

The child late support is just one of many things that Eason is making headlines for lately. Most notably, the former MTV star confessed to killing Evans’ dog after alleging that it attacked their daughter, 2-year-old-Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans later spoke out, saying, “It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the 27-year-old added. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

However, it appears that the couple are still very much together, as they are both said to fighting to get their children back after CPS removed the kids from their home due to concerns over Eason’s actions.