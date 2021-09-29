Jean Hale Coleman, ‘Batman’ Actress and Dabney Coleman’s Wife, Dead at 82

Jean Hale Coleman, who held over 60 appearances on TV staples of the ’60s and ’70s, has died of natural causes in her Santa Monica home on Aug. 3. She was 82 years old. Her family confirmed the news of her death to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Known for her notable performances on both the big and silver screens, Hale played a major character in James Coburn’s spy flick In Like Flint and also took on the role of David Wayne’s Mad Hatter hatcheck accomplice on the TV version of Batman. Her credits also include Taggart, The Oscar and The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre as well as TV’s Perry Mason, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Bonanza, The Fugitive, Hawaii Five-O, McHale’s Navy, My Favorite Martian, Hogan’s Heroes, The Wild Wild West, and Mod Squad.

She married Emmy winner Dabney Coleman after meeting him while studying acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York. The couple was married from 1961 until they divorced in 1984. Hale and Coleman welcomed three children during their relationship: Kelly, Randy, and Quincy.

Born Dec. 27, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Hale grew up in Darien, Connecticut in a Mormon household. Her father, Stanton G. Hale, was a well-known corporate leader of Mormon heritage. Her great-great-grandfather Solomon Hale owned a ranch with Brigham Young. She went on to major in ballet at the University of Utah before she transferred to Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

She became a model working with the Conover Agency and the Huntington Hartford Agency until she decided to become an actress. Hale then began studying acting alongside her would-be husband Dabney Coleman, James Caan, Jerry Weintraub, Jessica Walter, Christopher Lloyd, and Brenda Vaccaro. She learned from Sydney Pollack and Martha Graham. She earned her big break after being spotted by Sandra Dee’s agent Len Luskin walking down Fifth Avenue in New York. She later launched her own production company, Coleman-Tanasescu Entertainment, following her divorce from Coleman. She worked with her business partner Gino Tanasescu until she branched off on her own in 2000.