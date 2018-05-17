Jason Statham Apologizes After Being Accused of Using Homophobic Slurs

Jason Statham has apologized after being accused of using homophobic slurs on the set of his 2015 film Wild Card.

Sources say Statham had gotten into a heated argument with his longtime producing partner Steve Casman, during which the actor allegedly repeatedly said the term, “f—ing f—gs.”

In 2017, Statham was reportedly confronted by R.J. Cipriani, who was a consultant on the film and claimed to have a recording of the actor’s alleged rant. To get ahead of the potential fallout, Statham issued a statement to The Blast apologizing for his reported actions, though he stated that he does not recall using the term.

“Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago,” he said. “I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments.”

The father of one continued, “However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologize. Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future.”

Sources add that Statham does not remember using the term and that if he did use it, it was only in a private conversation to a longtime colleague.

The actor’s legal team noted that whatever was said was done so in a private conversation that should not have been taped, and the possible recording of the argument could actually be a crime.

Wild Card was filmed in New Orleans, and the conversation would, therefore, be subject to the state’s Electronic Surveillance Act, which bars the recording, interception, use or disclosure of any oral or telephonic communication by means of any mechanical or electronic device without the consent of at least one party to the conversation.

In keeping with his action roots, Statham is next set to appear in the giant shark movie The Meg and will co-star in an upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to be titled Hobbs and Shaw.

