Jason Aldean Reveals Gender of Baby With Wife and Daughters

Jason Aldean’s is finally about to gain one on the gender scoreboard! The country star and his lady shared their gender reveal on Instagram and the verdict is in – baby Aldean will be a boy!

its a……… A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

In the sweet video clip Aldean and his wife, alongside his two daughters from a previous relationship, all held pins to four big, black balloons. On the count of three, they all popped the balloons to reveal blue confetti!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“its a………,” Aldean captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, he shared a photo of he and his wife each holding a different balloon. One said, “It’s a girl!” while the other said, “It’s a boy!”

today is the day….. whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

The couple was looking super adorable in the post captioned, “today is the day….. whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal.”

Now that we know the impending Aldean is a little boy, we can’t wait to hear name ideas! Do you have any suggestions for the country couple?

More: Billy Ray Cyrus Weighs In On Miley’s Sobriety, Dishes On New Album

Picture Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean