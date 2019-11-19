Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese Reveals Adorable Photo of Their Family’s ‘Indoor Campout’ Amid Stormy Week

Actress and lifestyle blogger Genevieve Cortese, wife of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, shared a photo of herself and their children making an indoor mess while camping in their Austin, Texas home. The post came a few days after Cortese shared her first message referencing Padalecki’s arrest in October. The actor was arrested for assault outside his bar, Stereotype, on Oct. 27.

On Nov. 16, Cortese posted about an “indoor campout” with her children, Thomas, 7, Austin, 5, and Odette, 2. Thanks to the crazy weather in Texas’ capital city, she decided to have fun inside.

“Don’t mind me. I’m just an arm rest, apparently,” Cortese wrote. “This chilly Austin weather has got us feeling stir crazy, so I brought a little of the outside inside for an indoor campout. The kids loved it and it was just what we needed to reconnect after a busy week. Check out the blog for more details (link in bio). And I’d love to hear your favorite family bonding activities in the comments below!”

Cortese posted more photos from the fun day on her blog, Now & Gen. She called it the “perfect way for us to reconnect after a crazy week.”

“We’re all in our house where everyone feels safe, but doing something kinda out of the box and different makes the kids feel special. The typical house ‘rules’ are out the window and they get to have a cool little fort party that’s just for them,” she wrote.

Padalecki was arrested just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 outside Stereotype, a downtown Austin club he owns. According to the arrest affidavit, Padalecki allegedly punched two club employees and was intoxicated. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury.

The incident happened days before Padalecki was scheduled to appear at a Washington, D.C. convention with co-star Jensen Ackles, but he missed the event.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki tweeted on Nov. 3, adding a heart emoji.

Cortese appeared to reference her husband’s arrest with a Nov. 4 Instagram post, in which she included a quote from Brené Brown. “Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do,” the quote read.

Padalecki’s arrest did not impact production on Supernatural, which is now in its 15th and final season. The series finale will air on Monday, May 18, 2020 on The CW.

