Jared Padalecki: New Details on ‘Supernatural’ Star’s Arrest Revealed

More details on the arrest of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki have surfaced. The actor was arrested early Sunday morning outside Stereotype, a club he owns in downtown Austin, Texas. Padalecki was charged with two counts of assault for the alleged altercation with employees at the venue.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by the Austin Statesman, police arrived at the club on Rio Grande St. at about 2:08 a.m. People at the bar were seen pointing at Padalecki, telling police to arrest him. Police said Padalecki appeared to be intoxicated and was “smiling and laughing” when they arrived.

Padalecki, 37, was asked to answer some questions, but initially refused, according to the affidavit. “No, I don’t want to talk to you,” he said, then touched the police officer’s body camera.

Acocrding to police, Padalecki touched another one of the officers while they tried to get to the bottom of the situation. They cuffed him and put him inside one of the patrol vehicles to keep him from touching other officers.

While he was inside the vehicle, police interviewed an assistant manager who said there was an argument, which turned violent between Padalecki and others. Employees huddled around the star and tried to escort him outside the bar, and he started another argument, according to the affidavit. As the manager tried to walk back into Stereotype, Padalecki tried to follow him.

Next, several employees tried to keep him out because he was displaying “intoxicated behavior,” the affidavit reads.

Padalecki allegedly hit the assistant manager with his right hand, then used his left to hit the man on his upper lip.

The employees called the general manager to stop that fight. By the time the general manager arrived, the fight between Padalecki and the assistant manager spilled outside. The general manager tried to separate the two. While he was apparently successful, Padalecki tried to get back into the bar. He put his hands on the doorman, and the general manager had to pull Padalecki off.

According to police, Padalecki then punched the general manager with a “closed fist in left eyebrow area one time.”

The general manager had a 1.5-inch cut above his eyebrow and blood running own his face, the affidavit claims.

Another employee at the bar told police Padalecki was the “antagonist” of the fight.

Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. According to TMZ, which published video of Padalecki at the bar Sunday, he was held on $15,000 bond. Online records show he is no longer in jail.

The actor has not commented on the arrest.

Padalecki stars as Sam Winchester on The CW’s Supernatural, which is now in its 15th and final season. The show’s production is not expected to be impacted by his arrest.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images