Janet Jackson Gets Emotional With Hometown Visit

Janet Jackson got sentimental while visiting her childhood home in Gary, Indiana on Friday.

The 51-year-old paid a visit to her home after a stop on her State of the World tour at the Allstate Arena near Chicago. It was the first time she had been to there in 43 years.

Visiting the home at 2300 Jackson Street with her brother Randy, Jackson also stopped at the former Roosevelt High School — now known as the Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy — to speak to students.

The youngest of the Jackson clan lived in the two-bedroom home with her brothers, Michael, Randy and six other siblings until the age of 2 years old.

In an interview with the Northwest Indiana Times, Jackson admits she started crying when she saw the home.

“Me and my family are so blessed. I’m so thankful,” she said. “The last time I was here I was 8 years old.”

She also opened up about her son, Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, telling the publication how blessed she was to have had the chance to have a baby.

“Every doctor told me it wasn’t possible. But I’ve got a beautiful, healthy son. He’ll be 10 months old,” she said.