Janet Jackson’s Brother Claims Her Ex Abused Her

Janet Jackson’s older brother, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, is accusing her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana of being abusive to his sister.

The 55-year-old former Jackson 5 star is saying “enough is enough” and feels compelled to speak out on Janet’s marriage to London-based Qatari businessman Al Mana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have,” Randy said during an interview with PEOPLE.

Jackson, 51, and Al Mana, 42, wed in 2012 and welcomed their son, Eissa, on January 3. The two have been in courts since April trying to settle their divorce.

Randy claims Al Mana’s abuse of Jackson led to the divorce.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy said. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b–h everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Randy said that the abuse was never physical, but it was so rampant that he felt it necessary to come to Jackson’s defense.

“I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell,’ ” Randy said. “She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much.’ “

Randy claims that other members of the Jackson family have rallied around her after the divorce.

“My mom and [sister] Rebbie came out [to London],” he said.

At first, Randy didn’t want to tell everyone in the family about the abuse.

“I didn’t want them to know,” he said. “My parents are up there in age so I wanted to protect them as much as possible, but now they know. Everybody in the family knows.”

Al Mana’s attorney has addressed Randy’s abuse allegations, claiming that they are untrue.

“Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response,” the statement read. “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk