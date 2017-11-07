Jane Seymour Briefly Quit Acting After Being Sexually Harassed by ‘Most Powerful Man in Hollywood’

As allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood continue to balloon, Jane Seymour revealed an incident during her days as a young actress that caused her to briefly quit the business.

In an interview with Sky News’ Sunrise 7 morning show, the 66-year-old actress known for her roles in Live and Let Die and TV’s Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman said that she found herself alone at the house of an unnamed Hollywood exec, who she called the “most powerful man in Hollywood.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seymour said she’d been invited to the house of a “major producer” to discuss the screen test she’d just completed for a movie.

“I went to the house expecting to see other people there. There was no one there. He showed me the screen test I’d done, and then he sat down next to me and he said, ‘Well, I’ve told everyone you’re perfect for my movie, and I can’t wait. You’re just perfect,’ ” she said.

More: Actress Alleges ‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick Sexually Assaulted Her

“He said, ‘I’ve done my bit and now it’s your turn to do your bit.’ And I looked at him very innocently and said, ‘Oh, yes, I’ll do a great screen test for you in a day and a half,’ ” she continued. “And he said, ‘No, no, you know what you have to do.’ And I’m going, ‘No, I don’t.’ And he put his hand on my thigh, way up high. And being very British, I crossed my legs and scooted down the couch until I had no couch left. I had no option but to stand up and say, ‘Please help me get home.’ “

Seymour left his house, but not before he told her to never speak of the incident again.

“I was waiting there in the foyer with a man who’d made it clear he was expecting me to do whatever, and he basically threatened me,” she said. “He was the most powerful man in Hollywood at the time, and he said, ‘If you ever tell anyone that this happened or that you were even here in my house…’ I said, ‘People know, everyone knows I’m here.’ “

She added that the producer gave her the old, “You’ll never work in this town again” line, which scared her into silence and almost put an end to her acting ambitions. “He had that power. In fact, it stopped me from being an actress for a whole year, and I could have quit the profession completely. Shows you how devastating it was to me.”

Seymour’s allegation is the latest in a flood of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct following last month’s New York Times expose describing accusations by numerous women against now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @janeseymour