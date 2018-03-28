Jane Seymour on Posing for Playboy at 67: ‘I’m Not Giving Up’

Jane Seymour addressed her recent Playboy spread on Wednesday, saying that she was “thrilled” to represent her generation as the oldest woman ever to pose for the publication.

Seymour, who is 67 years old, spoke as a guest panelist on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday, discussing her photo shoot and interview for Playboy. She said that she was proud to be able to show that actresses and models do not become irrelevant just because they get older.

She also said that she was pleased with the response from other women her age, according to a report by DailyMail.Seymour, who once played Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die, confessed that she had reservations when she was first contacted by Playboy.

“I was doing a series, I got the call, I didn’t want to do it,” Seymour admitted. “Then I thought, ‘I have control over the pics, and they don’t want me to be nude. This is actually really cool.’”

“There’s this feeling after you’re 40 or 50 its over, especially if you’re an actress,” she said, “I’m 67. I’m not giving up.”

Seymour said that the photo shoot was easy for her since it was done at her home and on her terms.

“They shot it in my house, and in the swimming pool, I was thrilled. It got over one billion impressions from all over the world,” she said.

She also talked about her breast augmentation surgery, saying that it helped her maintain body positivity and confidence, which contributed to the shoot. She confided that the procedure filled the “vacant space” left in the wake of her divorce from David Flynn in 1992.

However, Seymour said that she wasn’t likely to get a lot of plastic surgery on her face, as it could interfere with her craft as an actress.

“I need my face to move, if it doesn’t move, I can’t play the characters. I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin. I got my breasts done because of the pressure of losing my marriage, I thought maybe that’s what I should do,” she went on. “I had the the vacant space filled. If I want to look younger on screen, I sometimes tape my neck or wear a wig.”

Seymour has been through four divorces now. She first married theater director Michael Attenborough in the early 70s, though the two split after only two years. She then married Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978, before her eleven year marriage to Flynn from 1981 to 1992.

She divorced from her fourth husband, actor and producer James Keach, in 2013, after 20 years together. All of those marriages yielded Seymour four children.