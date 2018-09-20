Jane Fonda Speaks out on Plastic Surgery: ‘I Wish I Was Braver’

Jane Fonda is 80 years young, but in a recent documentary, she admitted that she is not proud of the plastic surgery she’s had.

9 to 5 actress Jane Fonda may be 80, but she does not look a day over 50, something that Fonda herself has credited to plastic surgery, but in a recent HBO documentary about her life, titled Jane Fonda in Five Acts, she admitted to holding regrets regarding the procedures.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” the Oscar-winning actress admitted, according to PEOPLE. “I’m not going to lie about that.”

Fonda has not been shy in the past when it comes to discussing plastic surgery. In 2015, she told The Guardian that she has “a fake hip, knee, thumb; more metal in me than a bionic woman,” and that “the danger with surgery is you say: ‘Oh this is good, let me do more.’ It can be an addiction.” She also claimed that “looking at age from the outside is so scary,” though in the documentary, she expressed remorse for going under the knife.

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK,” the actress, who previously claimed that she “got tired of looking tired,” said. “I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

Now, though, Fonda seems more content on maintaining her youthful appearance by other means, like pilates to maintain good posture.

“When I stand up straight, it’s a whole different thing,” she said.

The Hollywood legend, who appeared at the 2018 Oscars and is currently busy at work on Netflix’s acclaimed sitcom Grace and Frankie, is now reportedly keeping her schedule packed with work on a 9 to 5 sequel.

“My role is as an executive producer, and I’m working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers,” Fonda told reporters at the Television Critics Association panel for her new HBO documentary in July. “Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

Although it has not yet explicitly been confirmed, the sequel of the popular 1980’s comedy, which became known for tackling issues like sexism, will allegedly see original screenwriter Patricia Resnick return to write the script, alongside Rashida Jones.

News of the possible sequel first broke earlier this year, and Fonda’s former co-star, Dolly Parton, has also teased the return of 9 to 5.