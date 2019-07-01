Jamie Pilar Chapman Posts Message for ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s ‘Golden Heart’

Beth Chapman’s death hit the whole Chapman family hard. Daughter-in-law Jamie Pilar Chapman shared a heartfelt message for the Dog the Bounty Hunter star on Instagram on Sunday.

Pilar touted Chapman’s “golden heart,” sharing a poem about who God chooses to “take.” The poem also touched a bit on Chapman’s battle with cancer. Pilar didn’t add any words of her own to the post, allowing the author’s words to speak instead.

“God saw you getting tired, And a cure was not to be; So he put his arms around you, And whispered, ‘Come to me.’ With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away; Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best,” the post read.

On Saturday, she posted a tribute to Chapman on her Instagram, sharing a photo from what appears to be filming on Dog the Bounty Hunter. Pilar recalled her “first tough love experience” with Chapman as she joined the family.

She revealed that in the conversation captured in the photo, Chapman handled some stress between Pilar and the rest of the family, reminding Pilar that she didn’t need to prove herself.

“Beth taught me my first tough love experience when I joined the family,” Pilar wrote. “As we know, sometimes when Mrs. C shows tough love, she can throw in a few extra punches just for good measure. Through it all, she still told me I had a place in this family and I didn’t need to fight for it. I needed that. And in this moment I realized how much I was going to need her in my life.

“This photo was taken when she said that to me. I was glad [janebond2.0] took this photo. I kept it hidden away, and many times since then I’d look back at this photo just to remember that moment. It still takes my breath away thinking about it. [janebond2.0] knew it too! She knew I’d always want to remember this.”

The talk left Pilar emotional, according to her post.

“I tried so so hard during this moment not to cry,” she wrote. “I was trembling to keep the tears back. I replay it in my mind all the time.”

Pilar went on to say that she’s still struggling with the realization that Chapman is gone. She noted, however, that she’s grateful for the time they had together.

“So I want to say thank you Beth for being there for me. Thank you for giving me a chance and welcoming me into the family. Thank you for all the guidance you gave me,” she wrote in closing. “There’s so much more I’m going to need so it’s been hard to come to the realization that I can’t pick up the phone and talk to you. You’d always know what to say. That’s going to be the hardest part. Thank you for the many fun memories you gave me. Thank you for being my friend. And thank you most of all for making me feel loved. Just thank you for everything. Absolutely everything. I know you’re watching over us and will be with us wherever we go, but man I sure do miss you.”