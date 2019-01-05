Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks out After Sister Britney Reveals Dad’s ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness

Jamie Lynn Spears is thanking fans for their ongoing support following news of her father, Jamie Spears’ life threatening health problems.

Jamie Lynn’s sister Britney Spears took to social media Friday to announce that due to her father’s ailing health she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from performing, postponing the beginning of her new Las Vegas Residency.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to our family, and for all of your prayers,” Jamie Lynn, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday.

“All of you have been there for us through so much, and we truly appreciate each of you!! Love y’all bunches!” Jamie Lynn, who welcomed her second child — daughter Ivey in April, continued, adding four red heart emojis.

Two months ago, Jamie almost died when his colon ruptured requiring emergency surgery, as PEOPLE first reported. Britney and Jamie Lynn’s father “became seriously ill and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas,” according to a statement.

“His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery.”

Jamie “spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, [which] the Spears family credits with saving his life,” the statement continues.

“After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Britney opened up about her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency, which was set to start at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas in February on social media.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Britney wrote in an emotional tweet, including a photo of a young Britney with both her parents, Jamie and Lynne, 63. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” Britney elaborated in a follow-up tweet. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

The Grammy winner also thanked fans for their good wishes. “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”