Man Accusing ‘Melrose Place’ Star Jamie Luner of Sexual Assault Claims She Gave Him Booze and Drugs

The man accusing Melrose Place star Jamie Luner of sexual misconduct is now claiming that she gave him drugs and taped their encounter.

Anthony Oliver, the 36-year-old man who filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department against Luner earlier this week, told TMZ that he met Luner in the ’90s through his brother. In 1998, when he alleges the incident occurred, he claims that he scored an invitation to Luner’s Studio City, California home, where she gave him alcohol and drugs before they went into a room with a third person. There, Oliver claims, Luner performed oral sex on him.

Oliver also alleged that he told his family about the incident, but given that his mother was a local politician at the time, they chose not to go public. A therapist he has been seeing for alcoholism encouraged him to report the incident.

News of the police report first surfaced on Monday, claiming that Luner may be facing a charge of oral copulation with a minor after law enforcement sources said that a police report was filed with the LAPD by a 36-year-old male who alleged that Luner had performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16. Luner would have been 26 at the time and at the height of her career.

Oral copulation with a minor child can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor under California state law, the charge depending on whether the victim was over or under the age of 16 and depending on whether the victim was incapacitated and forced into the act at the time of the incident. A misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, while a felony charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

A spokesperson with the LAPD later stated that the Robbery Homicide Division, the division that handles all celebrity and high profile cases, has not opened an investigation into Luner.

An investigation likely hasn’t been opened in the case due to the fact that the statute of limitations on the case has run out. California state law requires that a report be filed within one year of the offense if the act was consensual. It also requires that the offense must be reported before the victim turns 28.

Luner has not yet commented on the allegations.