Jamie Foxx Spotted With Mystery Woman Following Rumors of Katie Holmes Breakup

Jamie Foxx was spotted with an unfamiliar woman on Saturday night, as rumors that he has split with Katie Holmes continue to circulate. The actor left a nightclub in Los Angeles in the early hours of the morning hand-in-hand with young model Sela Vave. They drove off together into the night.

Foxx did his best to dodge cameras over the weekend as he left the Bootsy Bellows club in L.A. He was dressed casually, though not cheaply in white sneakers, black skinny jeans with torn knees, and a white Balenciaga sweatshirt. Foxx wore his hood up and had a black hat underneath pulled low over his eyes.

His date, by contrast, whore a mini dress and high heels, with large silver earrings beneath her flowing brown hair. Foxx led her by the hand as she stepped carefully off of the curb, her phone in hand. Her eyes, too, were averted from the cameras.

The mystery date was identified by Radar Online as Sela Vave, a model, actress and musician. Vave has been gaining steam on Instagram and other online platforms, and she did feature Foxx in some pictures on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Vave and Foxx were photographed together last week as well, with a group of friends in the Hamptons. Vave marveled at the company she was in in a post featuring photos and videos from a big night out.

“That moment when you realize [you’re] on stage with [The Black Eyed Peas], [Run DMC], [Jamie Foxx] and so many other icons while [Bon Jovi] is singing [Living on a Prayer],” she wrote. “[The Hamptons] were lit!!”

Still, there is nothing to indicate that Foxx and Vave are more than friends, or perhaps industry colleagues. Foxx was spotted out with another woman on Thursday, and this too raised eyebrows as fans process his apparent breakup with Holmes. The two actors got together in 2013 and kept their romance as private as possible over the years.

In fact, the relationship was so secretive that Foxx apparently tried to downplay it in February. At the time, he told the crowd at an Oscars gala that he was “single,” reportedly upsetting Holmes and ultimately dooming their relationship. So far, the two have not commented on their status.

Foxx has a staggering seven projects coming up according to his IMDb page, including his next release, Just Mercy. The movie is due in theaters on Jan. 10, 2020.