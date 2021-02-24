Jamie Dornan Starts His Day off With 'Total Sadness' for the Funniest Reason

✖

Getting up on the right side of the bed every morning might set a positive tone for the rest of the day, but actor Jamie Dornan goes in a rather different direction after revealing in a new interview his go-to song in the shower. While singing in the shower can be one of the greatest things we can do for ourselves regardless of vocal stylings, the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar actor revealed he's big on musicals and sings a rather poignant track to kick off the day.

While chatting with Drew Barrymore for her titular CBS-produced talk show on Tuesday, the 38-year-old actor attempted to deflect before breaking out in chuckles, revealing he is a big fan of musicals and adds them to his singing-in-the-shower routine every so often. "I get very musical. Mine's like — you know, it's probably 'Send in the Clowns,' Stephen Sondheim, there we go," he said before bursting out in laughter.

His co-star, Annie Mumolo, interjected, sharing that the track of choice was not only "rather sad" but a "beautiful song" to start the day off with. Dornan replied, "It's sad. I like to start my day with total sadness. Build from there."

The song "Send In the Clowns" is a classic written by the composer Stephen Sondheim for the 1973 musical A Little Night Music — the adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1955 film, Smiles of a Summer Night. Reflecting on life's ironies and disappointments, the song has become a renowned track within the pop culture realm led by a beloved rendition from Barbra Streisand.

As for Dornan, he is proving to be a natural-born singer. In the breakout hit and instant comedy classic, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar alongside Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, the Belfast native sings his heart out in two songs for the movie with the director, Josh Greenbaum, praising him for the never-before-heard talent when speaking to Slate. "All the singing is him. He's got a pretty incredible voice, which I think when we wrote it and cast it, I didn't even know. I figured, 'Oh, we'll probably have someone else sing," he said. "I didn't know he had a wonderful voice. But we started talking more and more, and he was in a band in high school, and it was like, 'Oh, he can really pull this off.'"

Dornan, who stole the show as the two leads' love interest with his singing and dancing as the character, Edgar Paget, is best known for his portrayal as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and his award-winning role in the BBC drama The Fall as serial killer Paul Spector. However, the Wiig-Mumolo comedy brought out another side of him as Dornan's wife, composer Emilia Warner admitted to Greenbaum this kind of role is exactly who he is. "This is really what he loves to do and what he, early on in his acting career, wanted to do," Greenbaum revealed of his conversation with Warner.

Barb & Star Go to the Vista Del Mar is currently available everywhere you rent movies and will be released to own on digital March 26, followed by a Blu-ray Combo Pack with DVD on April 6.