James Franco ‘Somewhat Relieved’ About Oscar Snub

James Franco’s performance in The Disaster Artist did not lead to an Academy Award nomination, a fact said to have left the actor with mixed emotions.

“James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination,” a source said to E! News, “but also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn’t want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this month, five women accused the actor of sexual misconduct in an article published by the Los Angeles Times. Two of his accusers have also appeared on Good Morning America to share their accounts.

The claims, which allege a range of inappropriate and exploitative behavior against his former students, have been denied by Franco.

The source also told E! News, “James is trying to get through this rocky patch and hopes everything will blow over appropriately. He is really leaning on his family right now and trying to stay under the radar as much as possible.”

Franco attended the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards where he was nominated for Best Actor for his work on The Disaster Artist, but lost to Gary Oldman. He won awards for The Disaster Artist at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes, where Franco’s Time’s Up pin drew criticism from people online.

In the wake of the accusations, a source previously described Franco to E! News as “not doing well” and said his inner circle was “really worried about him.”

“He is really hurt because he didn’t know that we would be in a place where giving someone a voice would be giving someone a license to speak without any accountability,” a separate source said.

Franco addressed the allegations against him during an interview with Late Night‘s Seth Meyers earlier this month.

“Like I said, there are stories that need to get out. There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in that much,” Franco said.