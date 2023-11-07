James Corden's Next Career Move Revealed After Leaving 'The Late Late Show'

James Corden is making his way back to the airwaves following his decision to exit The Late Late Show after an eight-year run. Six months after bidding fans farewell, Corden is preparing to host a new SiriusXM show, This Life of Mine, when it premieres in 2024 (exclusively on SiriusXM in-car and on the app).

"This Life of Mine With James Corden, which is expected to premiere in early 2024, will feature in-depth conversations with the world's biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today," a SiriusXM press release reads. "From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures."

"I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM," Corden said in a statement, adding that "it's a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire." Further details are scheduled to be announced during SiriusXM's Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event on Nov. 8.

Corden stepped back from The Late Late Show in April after telling Deadline the previous year he had made the "really hard" decision to exit. "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he said at the time. "I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

Replacing The Late Late Show's time slot in 2024 will be the new talk show series After Midnight, hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson. Stephen Colbert made the official announcement last week on The Late Show, revealing that After Midnight will air during the 12:37 a.m. ET/PT time slot previously occupied by Corden. The new show is based on Comedy Central's @midnight, which aired from 2013 to 2017. In a previous statement, Colbert said of Corden's replacement show, "We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die. My hope is that, every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home."