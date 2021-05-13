James Corden Unveils the Secret to His 23-Pound Weight Loss

✖

James Corden attributes his 23-pound weight loss to something more to physical activity and eating right. The late-night talk show host shared in a new interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that changing his mindset has been the most powerful weight loss tool of all. "This is my tip — and I'm not, for one minute, saying that I've cracked this — but I've done every single diet in the world," he said with a laugh.

"I've done them all and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong," he continued. "You're not going on a diet — you're gonna change the way you eat. And you're gonna change the way you eat forever. Just see this as: This is how you eat now." Corden has partnered with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as he's gone down this different path, telling Oprah Winfrey last month that he was motivated to change his eating for wife Julia and their three children — son Max, 10, and daughters Carey, 6, and Charlotte, 3.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," he explained of his decision to partner with WW. "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and [I'm] out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy."

In February, when Corden was down 16 pounds from his starting weight, he shared with Winfrey that he had always thought of dieting as something that men weren't supposed to do, admitting it was "historically seen as [not] very sexy" for men to say they were on a diet due to the misconceptions that it's "not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health, because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."

It was even then that he began to change his mindset about being healthy, explaining, "I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better.'"