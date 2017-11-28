Jaleel White Weighs in on Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib Chain-Snatching Fight

Many NFL fans are reeling after Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib were both suspended for two games after a fight broke out among the two over a personal battle during Sunday’s game.

The multi-game suspension comes at a time when many believe the NFL is cracking down on violent on-field behavior — but it also came after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey received no suspension for their equally violent altercation four weeks ago.

But fans, players and coaches aren’t the only ones bewildered by the league’s tough punishment; actor Jaleel White said that if someone “snatched” his chain (like Talib did to Crabtree), he’d resort to physical violence as well.

“If I had a chain on and you snatched it, I would f–k you up terribly,” White told TMZ.

The Family Matters child star continued, “I would have to do that on GP [general principle]. I wouldn’t even want to but because I knew my daughter would see the footage, I would have to do it.”

During Sunday’s matchup between the Broncos and the Raiders, Crabtree was blocking Talib during a Marshawn Lynch run. Once the play was over, however, Crabtree continued pushing Talib out of bounds. That’s when the altercation started.

Massive fight just broke out between talib and Crabtree….Crabtree seems very surprised that he was elected pic.twitter.com/APTUP7RXVM — zaid khan (@zkhan427) November 26, 2017

Talib stood up, grabbed Crabtree’s helmet and threw it off. Several players from both teams rushed over and the fight spread quickly. After being separated, the two players engaged one another again and threw punches.

During the altercation, Talib also snatched Crabtree’s chain from his neck, which further incited the fight. Last season, Talib previously snatched Crabtree’s chain after Crabtree missed a pass; the players did not fight after last season’s game.

“I think a two-game suspension is designed to appropriately discipline a player, but also get their attention,” NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters. “I suspect this will get their attention.”

Both players are appealing the suspensions.