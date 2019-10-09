Jaime Pressly Slammed Online for Photo Saying Her Oldest Son Is Her ‘Favorite’

Actress Jaime Pressly raised eyebrows on Instagram Saturday when she admitted which of her three children was her “favorite.” Pressly has three children: 12-year-old Dezi (from ex Eric Calvo) and 2-year-old twins Leo and Lenon (from boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi). In a selfie posted over the weekend, the My Name Is Earl actress admitted that Dezi is her “favorite son” because they have a “special bond.”

Pressly even braced for backlash, saying “That’s right I said it.” She also reaffirmed that she loves all three of her children tons, but the time she’s spent with her oldest just makes their relationship stronger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she predicted, there were several Instagram and Twitter users who did not think the comment was a wise one to make. Not many left comments but the few who did were met with loads of likes on their remarks.

“My mom had a favorite, and she never said, but I always knew,” one commenter said. “Glad she didn’t say it.”

A second wrote, “Wonder how the other two feel after this post…”

If my mother would have said so when I was a kid that would have been the end. I would never have trusted her ever again and I would probably begun to despise her and stop following her orders just to protest. Be careful what you say. — Damien Lindroth (@LeClairBHZ) October 7, 2019

However, most of the comments were very supportive. Many mothers admitted they felt the same way about one of their children and let the Mom and Joe Dirt actress she was not alone.

“I can dig it! Too many people/parents are unwilling to be truthful and say things like this,” a supporter wrote. “Regardless of the fact it doesn’t change the amount of love you have for all 3. Love it!”

A second added, “I don’t believe any mom that say they don’t have a favorite. I love my kids the same, but my littlest red is my fave, we are so much alike and we have a special bond.”

A third wrote, “Everyone loves their first born the best. It’s like the universal parenting secret.”

Pressly has not commented further on the matter as of press time.

Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images