Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair Love Clears Air Over Rumors He's Writing a Tell-All

✖

August Alsina says he is not writing a tell-all book about his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith. Those familiar with the story remember it was Alsina who blew the whistle on his multi-year romance with the Girls Trip star. He sat down for an emotional and in-depth interview with The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee on his YouTube channel to detail their love affair. According to Alsina, Pinkett Smith began counseling him while he was in the throes of addiction. At some point, their relationship transitioned from a platonic one, with Alsina alleging Will Smith gave him his "blessing" as he and Pinkett Smith lacked "romanticism." Pinkett Smith confirmed the relationship alongside Smith during a revealing episode of her Emmy-award-winning Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. She and Smith insist that during her relationship with Alsina, they were separated and headed for divorce. They later reconciled.

Alsina says there's no need for him to write the tell all. "What would be the need to write a book about my supposed 'sex life' with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?," the 29-year-old the R&B singer wrote in a screenshot of a text message that he shared to Instagram on Thursday April, 7. "If you are looking for that kind of entertainment, read the book called 'Holy Bible' while you're at it." He added: "It would make you a messy thotBox of a supposed 'man,' for being [on Twitter] based off lies concerning where my stick goes."

Alsina and Pinkett Smith began trending again in the aftermath of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for joking about his wife's bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss. Critics have said that Smith's anger was misdirected, noting he seemingly began a downward spiral emotionally following the Red Table Talk episode and Pinkett Smith continuing to share intimate details about the ups and downs of their marriage.

Smith has since apologized and resigned from the Academy altogether. He is banned for the next 10 years from attending the ceremony but remains eligible to be nominated and win awards. Smith says he accepts and respects the Academy's decision.

Alsina recently released a song hinting to the relationship with Pinkett Smith titled "Shake the World." He released one previously, appropriately titled "Entanglement."