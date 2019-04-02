Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows the Kardashians After Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Appearance

Jada Pinkett Smith has unfollowed the Kardashians on social media after Jordyn Woods‘ appearance on her Red Table Talk show.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to Pinkett Smith confirmed that the 47-year-old did unfollow the Kardashian women — Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney — as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

However, she is still following Woods’ former best friend Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall.

While appearing on Pinkett Smith’s show earlier this month, Woods opened up about the cheating allegations, which claimed that she had an affair with Khloé’s now-ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Woods stated that she had been hanging out with some friends at a club and they ended up back at Thompson’s house.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she said. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

She then went on to reveal that wile she did not have a ongoing fling with Thompson, he did make a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

During the interview, Woods also shared details of the fallout that she has been experiencing.

“If I was a weak person. I would have hurt myself. … Everyone’s safety is now — we can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school. She’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store,” she said.

“I’m not here to play the victim. I’m here to take responsibility. And when I was asked about what happened that night, I didn’t tell the truth to the people I loved. Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared,” Woods added.

At this time, Pinkett Smith has not responded to calls for comment on her social media unfollowing of the Kardashians.