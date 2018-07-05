Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Throwback Photo With Whitney Houston: ‘You Are Missed’

Jada Pinkett Smith made a tribute to the late Whitney Houston on Instagram this week.

Smith posted a few throwback photos of herself and Houston hanging out at her first baby shower. They showed Smith in her younger days, clearly star-struck and delighted to be talking to the iconic singer. She wore a tight black dress, putting her baby bump at the time on full display.

“These are the only pics I have of Whitney and I,” she wrote. “I’m pregnant with Jaden. She came to my baby shower. Whitney was so sweet, so fierce… so real. She was funny and fun and so… present.”

Houston appears to be nearly a head taller than Smith in the photos. She sports a white suit with a long coat and a lace shirt. As Smith wrote, her full focus is on the expecting mother in the photos.

“As talented and famous as she was… she didn’t wear it on her sleeve,” Smith went on. “Not many of us in this business can claim that… not even myself at certain points in my life. She was so down to earth… that’s what I admired about her most. If only we could have celebrated her more while she was here.”

Houston passed away in February of 2012. She accidentally drowned in the bathtub in her room at the Beverly Hilton, though her lifetime of cocaine use was listed as one contributing factor.

“You are missed Whitney,” Smith finished. The 46-year-old appears to ahve been thinking about female role models and icons a lot lately. Her web series, Red Table Talk, has gained traction on Facebook Watch in recent months. It features challenging yet productive discussions between herself, her mother — Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter — Willow Smith. The three women are often joined by guests, but the show focuses on illustrating the perspectives of three generations, where they can find common ground and learn from each other.

In recent episodes, the show has fielded frank discussions on sex, sexual health and autonomy, as well as friendships and relationships, fame and grief. Guests have included Tiffany Haddish, Cesar Milan and Jaden Smith.

The show boasts 2.7 million followers on Facebook, and new episodes go up every Monday. According to a report by Deadline, last month Facebook ordered a second season of the show, which is set to premiere in the fall.

“The community that has been built around the Red Table is so strong and keeps my mother, Willow and I inspired to keep going. We are so grateful to be given the opportunity to do so by continuing The Red Table Talk journey with Facebook Watch,” Pinkett Smith said of the announcement. “There is so much more to explore together and so many people to bring to the table to do it with us. We have learned so much along the way. With that being said, I believe, this next 13… is going to be fire!”