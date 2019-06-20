Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Having Threesome and Her Daughter’s Reaction Is Priceless

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for being real on her show Red Table Talk, but did she go too far?

In a recent episode of her Facebook Watch series, Smith admitted that she had a threesome in front of her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith and Willow’s face is your typical daughter reaction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Willow was asking a fan questions when she said, “Jada, have you ever had a threesome?”

Smith’s response had her daughter putting her head down with an embarrassed smile.

“I had a threesome once,” the 47-year-old admitted as her daughter rolled her eyes and covered her face.

“I was very, very young,” she continued. “Like, early 20’s. I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy, but I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”

Then she went on to explain that if she were in love with two different people at the same time, the idea of a threesome might change a bit.

“I could see enjoying a threesome then, but I was a kid, I was just like, I saw two cute people and was like, ‘Hey!’” she continued while laughing along with everyone at the table.

Her mother agreed that it was nothing more than just a sexual experiment.

The other people sitting at the table were a throuple that Willow was following on Instagram — which is how this segment came to be.

“It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram,” Smith said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing.”

She was then asked if her 18-year-old daughter could possibly end up in a polyamorous relationship, and Smith answered with, “Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s 18 who the heck knows what’s going to go down.”

Smith having a threesome isn’t the only thing she’s been candid about. She recently opened up about her marriage to her husband Will Smith saying their union hasn’t been as smooth of a road as some may think.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” she said. “And it’s like, ‘No but there have been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.”

Smith admitted that they’ve had to put in a lot of work to make their marriage work.

“Personally, in my journey, what I had to realize was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to ring it to the table to share,” she admitted. “Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share.”

“So that’s what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationship to have our partners fix,” she concluded.