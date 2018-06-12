Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals Mental Health Struggles in Wake of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade’s Deaths

Jada Pinkett-Smith is opening up about her own struggles with mental health, and contemplating suicide, after the tragic deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade.

The actress, who has been vocal about her hair loss, sex life and family life recently, took to Instagram to share her own story.

“One thing I’ve learned in my life is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” she captioned a photo on Instagram featuring Spade and Bourdain.

“We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise… often,” she continued. “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit,” she wrote.

“What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on… either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love. May Kate and Anthony Rest in Peace. Many may not understand… but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through,” she ended her Monday post.

Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her Manhattan apartment by a housekeeper. She is survived by husband Andy Spade, brother to actor David Spade, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

Shortly after her passing, Andy revealed the two had been separated for almost a year but divorce had never been considered. He also said “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that take far too many lives.”

Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide on Friday, June 8 in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming episodes of his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

He is survived by a daughter, as well as by girlfriend Asia Argento.

Pinkett Smith has been very open about her life lately through her Red Table Talk show. The mother of two recently sat down with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an episode of the series where Willow revealed her introduction to sex was walking in on her parents.

Red Table Talk premiered last month, and features frank and honest conversations between Pinkett-Smith, Banfield-Norris, Willow and a smattering of guests on a wide variety of topics. Episodes are available on Facebook Watch.