Jackson Odell Performs Somber Song in Tear-Jerking Final Video

Actor/musician Jackson Odell died on Friday, and what is possibly the final video of him performing has resurfaced online.

Back in Jan. 26, YouTube user Zachary Friday posted a video of himself performing an acoustic cut with Odell.

Odell, who frequently appeared on The Goldbergs, is shown on the right side as he and Friday give their rendition of a classic Bob Dylan song. Odell sings lead vocals while both play acoustic guitar.

The duo is performing a version of “If You See Her, Say Hello,” which originally appeared on Dylan’s 1975 album Blood on the Tracks. The song is somber selection with lyrics about a woman from Dylan’s past.

“Sundown, yellow moon, I replay the past,” Odell sings. “I know every scene by heart, they all went by so fast / If she’s passin’ back this way, I’m not that hard to find /Tell her she can look me up if she’s got the time.”

Odell, who was only 20 years old at the time of his death, was an avid Dylan fan. His final Instagram post was a birthday post dedicated to the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer-songwriter.

“Happy 77th birthday to the man who showed me how to be myself,” Odell wrote on May 24. “Thank you Bobby. You’re in my headphones and my heart every day.”

During a Jan. 17 interview with Red Carpet Report, he also credited him as one of his inspirations while writing songs for the Forever My Girl soundtrack.

“I draw some inspiration from other artists,” Odell said. “I’m a huge Bob Dylan fan. I’m a huge Townes Van Zandt fan, and old, old country music from back in day, Johnny Cash and The Beatles, of course. Those artists, and the ’60s in general were such an explorative time in music.”

He added, “Writing from a place of truth is really big deal for me.”

Odell’s death was revealed on Monday via a TMZ report. He died in what a “sober living home” in California’s San Fernando Valley area.

No cause of death was released, but authorities said that no foul play was suspected.

He is best known for portraying Ari Caldwell on eight episodes of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs.

Odell also had minor guest roles in Modern Family, iCarly, Arrested Development, Jessie, Private Practice and The Fosters, among other shows.

He also co-wrote the song “Wings of an Angel,” which was performed by Lauren Alaina on the Forever My Girl soundtrack.

No other information on Odell’s death is available at this time.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Zachary Friday