Ivanka Trump Posts New Birthday Photo for Husband After Stirring Pregnancy Speculation

After causing pregnancy confusion in a throwback photo for Jared Kushner’s birthday on Wednesday, Ivanka Trump shared a different, present-day photo dedicated to her husband for his 37th birthday in which she’s not sporting a baby bump.

Several of Trump’s social media followers congratulated her and Kushner on Wednesday after she appeared to be pregnant in the first photo of her and Kushner. Her followers didn’t realize that the photo was old and focused instead on the baby bump she was cradling.

In order to clear the air, Trump shared a second birthday post to Kushner on Wednesday.

“With the birthday boy on his 37th birthday! Here’s to many more great days, years and decades to come with my love!” Trump cleared up, showing no baby bump in the second, present-day photo.

A Trump source also confirmed to PEOPLE that the first daughter is not pregnant and that the photo was a throwback from her last pregnancy.

The earlier photo garnered congratulatory and well-wishing comments, even though judging by the couple’s summertime clothing and backdrop of blooming flowers, it was far from wintertime. Plus, Trump added the hashtag “throwback” at the end of the Instagram post.

It turns out Trump had first shared that same photo in March 2016, when she was pregnant with her younger son, Theodore, now 1.

The couple, who are both advisors to President Donald Trump, are also parents to daughter Arabella, 6, and son Joseph, 4.

The birthday posts/faux-pregnancy announcement posts weren’t Trump’s only popular social media posts of the week. On Monday, she joined in on the near-universal praise for Oprah Winfrey’s speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

“Just saw [Oprah’s] empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s [Golden Globes],” Trump tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say [TIMES UP]!”

Despite echoing the popular opinion of Hollywood’s elite, who donned black at the awards ceremony to support the “Time’s Up” movement, celebrities circled Trump to call out her hypocrisy — mostly citing President Trump’s behavior.

Alyssa Milano, one of the celebrity forces behind the #MeToo campaign to expose sexual harassment, wrote, “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Others, including actress Natasha Rothwell, Rosie O’Donnell, Chrissy Teigen and The Good Place creator Michael Schur, clapped back at the president’s daughter on Twitter. Read more here.