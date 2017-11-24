Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton Come to Malia Obama’s Defense

Malia Obama made headlines in recent days as photos of the Harvard University freshman appearing to smoke began circulating online, but the overwhelming response on social media has been for the press to leave the 19-year-old alone.

After serving as First Daughter for eight years, Obama has more than earned her share of privacy, something fellow first children noted on Twitter.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers,” Ivanka Trump tweeted Friday. “She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Chelsea Clinton, who previously spoke out against the media’s coverage of Barron Trump, also shared her thoughts on the situation.

“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” she wrote. “Be better.”

A leaked video circulated of Obama blowing smoke rings in a bathroom and another video and photos showed her kissing someone during a tailgate for the annual Harvard-Yale football game.

Social media also had plenty of thoughts about the leaks, with some noting that Obama is behaving exactly like thousands of other college students around the country.

Malia Obama is a 19-year-old acting her age at Harvard. She balanced being a kid and being First Daughter extremely well, despite unethical pursuit by the media. If conservatives are worried about America’s teens, they should stop adult men from dating 14-year-old girls. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama kissed some cute guy named Rory Farquharson and was smoking. SOUNDS NORMAL TO ME! The problem is not her. The problem is people don’t respect #MaliaObama‘s privacy. Malia is living her best life right now as an “adult” in “college”. Go gurl! pic.twitter.com/qLMs4oE0pN — Nicki 🤓 (@nickiknowsnada) November 24, 2017

Others suggested the teen find a few new friends who wouldn’t leak videos of her to the press.

we finding malia obama some new friends in 2018 pic.twitter.com/XgwgrIbnGo — 🎄festive🎄 (@nadearaxc) November 24, 2017

I just want Malia Obama to get some friends who won’t film her every time she smokes. Nobody in her circle is loyal at all. — TC Ivy of Hufflepuff House (@BienSur_JeTaime) November 24, 2017

Most simply wrote that Obama should be allowed to live her life.

Let Malia live. — COMMON (@common) November 24, 2017

