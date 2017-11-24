Celebrity

Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton Come to Malia Obama’s Defense

Malia Obama made headlines in recent days as photos of the Harvard University freshman appearing to smoke began circulating online, but the overwhelming response on social media has been for the press to leave the 19-year-old alone.

After serving as First Daughter for eight years, Obama has more than earned her share of privacy, something fellow first children noted on Twitter.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers,” Ivanka Trump tweeted Friday. “She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Chelsea Clinton, who previously spoke out against the media’s coverage of Barron Trump, also shared her thoughts on the situation.

“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” she wrote. “Be better.”

A leaked video circulated of Obama blowing smoke rings in a bathroom and another video and photos showed her kissing someone during a tailgate for the annual Harvard-Yale football game.

Social media also had plenty of thoughts about the leaks, with some noting that Obama is behaving exactly like thousands of other college students around the country.

Others suggested the teen find a few new friends who wouldn’t leak videos of her to the press.

Most simply wrote that Obama should be allowed to live her life.

