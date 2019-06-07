Irina Shayk Spotted for First Time Since Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk is leaving town following her split with boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old supermodel jetted out of Los Angeles on Thursday, the same day that news broke about her and Cooper’s breakup. She was spotted carrying luggage out of the home she shares with Cooper and their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

She wore a tan jumpsuit, black shoes and dark sunglasses on her way to the airport, where Us Weekly reports she smiled while talking on her smartphone at the drop-off area.

Multiple news outlets reported the split, with a source telling PEOPLE that the couple “officially decided” to end their relationship and that they were now working on an amicable way to share custody of Lea.

Before Shayk was seen leaving the house, a source told Us Weekly that the breakup was “complicated because of the baby” and that Shayk was “still staying at [Cooper’s] house for now.” A second source told the magazine that the pair “hadn’t been getting along for a while” and were “not in a great place” in their relationship.

Their breakup came a couple days after a source told Page Six that the relationship was on the verge of ending. “Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source told the outlet. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

The quotes echoed a different Page Six report from October 2018 when a source said that the two had been “miserable together” for “months.”

“He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out,” the source claimed at the time. “She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw.”

There had been speculation in recent months that the couple was on the outs, especially after Cooper’s emotional performance of “Shallow” with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards. However, Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel that the rumors held no veracity.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” the singer said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

The Russia native and the Hangover actor started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Cristiano Ronaldo and Suki Waterhouse. They made their red carpet debut at a Paris Fashion Week party in May 2016, six months before Shayk revealed her pregnancy on the runway.

Cooper was previously married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007.