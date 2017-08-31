Iggy Azalea Flaunts Figure in Red Lace-Up Leotard

Iggy Azalea is taking her daring style to a new level with a revealing getup worn during a night out in West Hollywood on Sunday. The “Fancy” rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night to give her 10.5 million followers a look at her daring lace-up outfit.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

The image shows the Australian star sporting an Adidas brand red lace-up leotard that leaves little to the imagination. The plunging neckline dipped down all the way to her navel and widened towards the top. She paired the leotard with high-waisted, skin-tight black jeans.

Azalea parted her blond locks down the middle and letting them cascade off her shoulders. While dining at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, she accessorized her look with a furry red clutch.

The “Mo Bounce” hitmaker has been outspoken about her figure in the past. She has been rumored to have a number of plastic surgeries, and Azalea has admitted to going under the knife on some body parts.

“No I don’t have bum implants!” she said. “They aren’t my real boobs, but it is my real bum.”

Azalea says that maintaining her shape is no easy task.

“I do have a small waist, I have to work on it – I am never allowed to eat what I want,” she said on the Brisbane breakfast radio hit105’s Stav, Abby & Matt with Osher.

In addition to getting a breast augmentation, Azalea has also admitted to having a nose job.