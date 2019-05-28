Iggy Azalea Pressing Charges Against Photo Leaker

Iggy Azalea wants someone to be held responsible for leaking her topless photos. After addressing the incident in a since-deleted tweet, she wrote that she “fully intends” to press criminal charges for the spread of the NSFW photos.

The 28-year-old rapper wrote that the photos stemmed from a 2016 photo shoot she did for GQ, and that it was her understanding that a few topless photos she took during the shoot would never see the light of day.

She wrote that she was “surprised and angry” that the photos were still in someone’s possession and said she was going to keep her social media accounts deactivated while she gets through this difficult time.

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she began.

She wrote that the many negative comments sent her way, particularly from men, who were “sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body” were incredibly disturbing and made her nauseous.

“The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming [and] makes me feel like throwing up. If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family [and] those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through,” she wrote. “It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting (sic) your relationships [and] people who matter most too.”

She said she was inspired by “high-profile women” who had previously shot steamy GQ covers in a strategically-sexy manner and felt confident the photos wouldn’t make their way to the general public.

“A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity.”

“I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print,” she continued. “I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected,” Azalea added.

Finally, she wrote that she plans on holding the person who leaked her photos “accountable for their actions” and begged her followers to “be kinder to one another.”

“I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions [and] the way it impacts my life,” she said.

“I don’t feel there is any where (sic) I can retreat to or that I have a ‘happy place’ I can wait in until it all blows over. Please think of how you might feel if the shoe was yours to wear,” she urged. “I have seen some really vicious s— written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle. For now it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated.”

“Please be kinder to one another,” she added.

The photographer from the 2016 photo shoot, Nino Muñoz, said on Instagram that his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission.

“I’m outraged and saddened to find out that images of mine were stolen and published without my permission. There is currently an investigation underway. Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted,” he Muñoz wrote. “I empathize with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved.”

In the caption, he wrote that he was “utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served.”