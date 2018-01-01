Iggy Azalea Welcomes the New Year with Twerking Video

Happy new year!!! 🎈 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Iggy Azalea is, among other things, fairly synonymous with twerking, so of course she used it as a way to ring in the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the “Fancy” rapper dropped down low on New Years Eve and twerked in a sparkling, sheer black onesie body suit with black bottoms and silver high heels.

Earlier this year, the blonde Australian dropped a new track, “Mo Bounce,” and the video for the song featured her doing quite a bit of twerking.

In a radio interview in her native Australia, she talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Azalea said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips, saying, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

“My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she added.