Iggy Azalea Shows off Bloody Injury After Shower Fall

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to reveal a nasty injury she received from her shower.

The “Fancy” rapper took to Instagram Stories to reveal a shot of her recently painted fingernails, but not everything was in its proper place. Her right pinky nail was shattered, leaving raw skin and a little bit of blood underneath. It also appeared her false nail on her right middle finger was also broken off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I literally have no f—ing fingernail,” Azalea said in the clip.

She then elaborated on the injury, telling her fans that it all happened while we was showering. Apparently she slipped and the damage was done as she fell.

“I slipped in the shower,” Azalea wrote. “I need a whistle or something. This ‘falling [and] I can’t get up’ shit is no joke.”

She apparently is not took hurt in the fall, as she used the next slide in her Story to deliver a self-deprecating remark.

“I have officially reached the highest level of goofy-ass possible,” she wrote.

This is a slightly moment for Azalea, as recent talk about her has stemmed from a controversial GQ interview that was April 19.

In the interview, Azalea lashes out at her hip-hop and cultural peers who she thinks choose to ignore the success of her freshman album, 2014’s The New Classic.

“Remember [my] success?? Acknowledge it ever? Didn’t then? Don’t now? Does that surprise me?!” Azalea said. “No, it doesn’t surprise me. People would like to pretend I never existed. I don’t think they wanted me to be successful to begin with. A-ha-ha-aha.”

She then made some controversial remarks about privilege. While the U.S. is in a constant debate who how skin color gives you certain advantages/disadvantages in life, Azalea argues that Australian background should exclude her from the conversation. However, many critics still claim that Azalea’s major successes in the U.S. can be marked up to white privilege.

“The whole privilege thing is a rough conversation,” Azalea said. “I understand that in America there is institutionalized racism and there is privilege that comes with the color of your skin. That’s real. I grew up in a situation that didn’t involve any privilege and I worked really hard. A lot of my childhood is overlooked. People assume they know my life because Australia is a nice beautiful country.”

She continued, “It’s tough because I want you to acknowledge my work and [to understand] that this wasn’t easy but I also don’t want to detract from or trivialize any people of colors’ position because that’s legitimate.”