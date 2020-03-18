Idris Elba Provides Health Update After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

After announcing to the world that he’d tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, Idris Elba took to Twitter for a Q-and-A video session with his followers. Among the many questions, the Hobbs and Shaw star addressed his personal health in the days since his health reveal. As he puts it, “I’m feelin’ OK.”

“I’m a little tired because I didn’t really sleep last night. My temperature is fine. I don’t have a fever,” Elba says just after the six-minute mark. “I have asthma, so I sort of fit into the high category of most at risk. I have a respiratory issue, and I’ve had asthma all my life, so catching [coronavirus] was not on my bucket list at all. But, even my asthma is OK. I don’t feel any restriction in my breathing or my lungs. I have a little bit of a runny nose. But I don’t think that’s anything.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t been coughing too much,” Elba concluded. “I generally feel OK.”

All considering, Elba appeared to be in good spirits, which will likely help ease fans’ minds over his diagnosis. When announcing the news on Twitter yesterday, he also advised everyone to start adjusting their behavior to help slow the spread.

“Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said on Monday. “Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Okay? So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

The actor is among a handful of celebrities who’ve taken to social media to discuss their experiences with coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju. They join a number of other noteworthy celebs who’ve recently decided to do their part and go into self-quarantine.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced new guidelines for Americans to follow over the next 15 days, which includes working from home where possible and avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more. The federal government also advised states to close bars, restaurants and schools. In the meantime, several state and local governments have ordered a number of non-essential businesses to shutter for the time being. While this includes restaurants to varying degrees, many are still offering pick-up and delivery services.