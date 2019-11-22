‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden, 88, Showed up at a Hollywood Event and Stunned Everyone

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden recently showed up at a Hollywood event, and the 88-year-old actress stunned everyone with her glamorous look. According to the Daily Mail, Eden attended the Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. The event honored a number of major comedy icons, including Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin. Eden donned a gorgeous blue and black stripped dress with mesh sleeves, and a matching necklace and earrings. It was clear that Eden’s outfit was a standout of the night.

Eden is most well-known for her role as Jeannie on the aforementioned classic sitcom, which ran for five seasons (139 episodes), from 1965 until 1970.

In 2017, Eden sat down with Fox News to discuss her long and illustrious career, telling the outlet that it “feels really good” to “be recognized as an icon in American TV.”

“I’m still active, I’m still working,” she added. “It’s always good to be recognized for hard work you’ve done in the years past. While you’re doing it, you don’t think of it so much. You’re just working. It’s a wonderful thing for someone to acknowledge it.”

She later went on to speak about I Dream of Jeannie, and shared what she thinks it is about the show that has kept it so popular with audiences throughout the decades.

“I think it’s a happy show,” she offered. “Of course, the genie and the fantasy is a classic story. So I think people will always be entranced by that magic. But we had a pretty good working relationship, all of us on the show. It made a difference. Larry [Hagman] was so good. And our Dr. Bellows (Hayden Rorke) was wonderful. It just made everything click.”

Finally, when asked if there was any one moment that stuck out to her from her time on the show, Eden replied, “Oh my goodness, so many things happened on set. One of them was [when] my mother came to visit the set for the first time. And it was a show in which the genie was trapped in a safe. And inside that safe, don’t ask me why, there was a huge lipstick and a bottle of aspirin.”

She continued, “I don’t know why that was in the safe, but it was! And of course, they would jiggle the set whenever someone would pick up this safe. Well, they jiggled it a little too hard and the lipstick fell over and hit me on the head. I was out for a couple of minutes. My mother was having a fit! Just having a fit.”

Photo Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images