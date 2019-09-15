‘Hustlers’ Star Keke Palmer Sizzles on Red Carpet of Movie Premiere, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Hustlers star Keke Palmer not only stole scenes in the new movie, but she stole the show at the film’s red carpet premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7. Palmer wore a sexy Roberto Cavalli dress that night, that amazed fans on social media. The singer-songwriter plays stripper Mercedes in Hustlers.

Good morning to Keke Palmer slaying the #Hustlers Red Carpet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ChL0UuT6g — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) September 8, 2019

Before Palmer walked on the red carpet, she showed off her routine to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she ate a hamburger and fries before she had her makeup and hair done. The “Keep It Movin’” singer told the show she just applied to culinary school.

“You know, might be a little Chef Keke in a minute,” Palmer joked.

Palmer wore a black and gold backless dress by Roberto Cavalli that was “mom-approved.” Her mother was with her in Toronto and gave the dress a thumbs up.

“I did the turn, I gave them the front, but you know, I really worked that back and I feel good,” Palmer told ET of her red carpet walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on Sep 8, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

Over on Palmer’s Instagram page, fans could not stop complimenting the look.

“U look amazing!! And that movie is BOMB!!! PERIOD,” Tama Braxton wrote.

“It really has been cool observing you over the years since then and the woman you’re growing into is amazing!! You have accomplished a lot and still relatable, humble and hilarious. You have a lot to be proud of,” one fan wrote.

Hustlers was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, and is based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler about a group of strippers who scam stock traders and CEOs during the 2008 financial crisis. The cast leans heavily on music stars, with Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez all in lead roles. Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Trace Lysette and Mercedes Ruehl also star.

“Like they say in the movie, ‘Somebody’s always dancing and someone’s stolen the money,’” Palmer said of the film in an interview with The Advocate. “That speaks to the world at large is that no matter how much money you think you have, no matter how little money you think you have, it’s all a game in general.”

She continued, “The thing that everybody’s after is money and financial freedom because they want to be free. In this world, that’s all predicated on money. You can find yourself in the craziest of ways and doing the craziest of things, and you wouldn’t even imagine that you’d be there.”

Palmer hopes that audiences seeing the film get a deeper appreciation of friendship and family.

“I hope [audiences] take away the concept of friendship and family and how important they are. Also, I hope they take away that, s–, this is not just a movie about women having fun or [that they’re] just strippers,” she explained. “This is a movie that has depth and that is also cinematically amazing. The visual representation of this film to me is also very slick.”

Hustlers is now in theaters.

