Hugh Jackman Admits Scarlett Johansson Sparked His Hilarious Feud With Ryan Reynolds

The ongoing feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds has delighted fans of both actors for years. In an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday, the X-Men star revealed when the feud started, as well as how Reynold’s former wife, Scarlett Johansson, may have played a pivotal role.

“It’s gone back so long now,” Jackman replied when asked how it all got started. “God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started! I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

As far as when Jackman plans to retaliate after Reynolds’ last prank, Jackman joked that he tries to limit his time revenge-plotting “to five hours a day” as he’s “found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds, but five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”

The feud, which mostly boiled down to a few pranks that were well-documented on social media, had ‘officially’ come to a close in February of 2019, with both actors sharing a photo of them shaking hands on Instagram. Both their captions were different, with Reynolds’ promising to make an ad for Jackman’s company, Laughing Man Coffee, while Jackman promised to do the same for Reynolds’ own Aviation Gin.

Some of the highlights from years past include a 2015 Instagram video with Reynolds, in full Deadpool makeup, doing an impression of his former co-star. Three years later, Reynolds also “crashed” Jackman attempting to sing a birthday song for a fan, which was, of course, posted on Twitter.

Although, it seems that the whole thing might not be over, despite their mutual claim. In December of 2019, the two continued to prank one another over some gaudy Christmas sweaters — which is itself a mini-tradition within their make-believe feud. It was so established that even Jake Gyllenhaal got involved at one point.