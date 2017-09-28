Hugh Hefner’s Wife Reportedly Won’t Inherit Anything

Hugh Hefner passed away on Sept. 27 at the age of 91, and the Playboy founder’s wife, 31-year-old Crystal Harris, reportedly won’t see a penny of her husband’s fortune due to an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement the pair signed.

After the couple’s 2012 wedding, Us Weekly reported that Harris was not added to Hefner’s pre-existing will.

The editor’s fortune, which was estimated at $43 million, will go to “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities,” a source said.

Hefner has four children — Christie, 64, David, 62, from his first marriage, and Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, from his second. Harris was Hefner’s third wife.

Hefner and Harris were originally set to wed in 2011, with Harris calling things off five days before the wedding.

The couple later rekindled their relationship, with Harris telling Us Weekly, “Our relationship is better than ever. Things are perfect.”

“Last time it turned into a big ordeal and then it all fell apart,” she added. “This time around is amazing…I’m very happy and Hef’s very happy and we’re excited.”

