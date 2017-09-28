Kurt Sutter Pays Tribute to Hugh Hefner in Fitting Way

In the wake of Hugh Hefner’s passing, Kurt Sutter is paying tribute to the late Playboy icon. The Sons of Anarchy creator took to Twitter on Thursday to give a fitting shout out to Hef.

My penis will be flying at half mast for the rest of the week. #RIPHefner — kurt sutter (@sutterink) September 28, 2017

"My penis will be flying at half mast for the rest of the week. #RIPHefner," Sutter tweeted.

Hefner passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Playboy magazine confirmed his death.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” Playboy confirmed in a statement to E! News. “He was 91 years old.”

After his death, a number of other celebrities have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes. Austin Powers star Verne Troyer tweeted a handful of photos that showed him with Hefner and hailed him as a “legend.”

“A man before his time, an entrepreneur, a friend, and forever a legend,” Troyer wrote. “Somebody that changed peoples thoughts about sex and pushed the boundaries when it was taboo. I’ll always remember my times w/ Hef. My heart felt condolences go out to the family. RIP Hugh Hefner.”

One particularly moving tribute was posted by Hefner’s son, Cooper.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper said in a statement.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” he continued.

Hugh is survived by his four children — daughter Christie, 64, and sons David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper — and his third wife Crystal, 31.