Who Will Inherit Hugh Hefner’s Multi-Million Dollar Fortune?

After Hugh Hefner died this week, the question remains: what will happen to his multi-million dollar fortune?

The Playboy founder passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. His net worth is estimated to be at least $43 million, according to Newsweek. The sum was specified on paperwork that he filed in 2009 as part of a divorce. Important to note, the amount does not include last year’s sale of the Playboy Mansion.

Hefner’s latest will and testament has not been made public at this time. However, in 2015, his ex-girlfriend Holly Madison wrote in her 2015 book, Down the Rabbit Hole, that she read a copy of his will.

Madison, 37, says that it was laid out on her side of the bed that she shared with Hefner. She claims that she was packing her things and preparing to leave the Playboy Mansion after splitting with Hefner in 2008.

The Girls Next Door star wrote that Hef’s fortunes “would be divvied up starting with roughly 50 percent to his charitable foundation and the bulk of the remainder divided evenly between his four children: Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper.”

Hefner’s family has not commented on Madison’s claims.

After her memoir was published, Hefner spoke out about Madison’s book.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives, and I’m pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess as the old saying goes: You can’t win ’em all!” he said.

Hugh is survived by his 31-year-old wife, Crystal Hefner, and four children from previous relationships — Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26.

It is unclear if Crystal will be inheriting anything from Hefner.

Photo Credit: Getty / STRINGER