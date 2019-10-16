Howard Stern Kisses Ellen DeGeneres During His First-Ever Appearance on Her Show, and the Trolls of Course Show Up

Howard Stern is doing his best to dig Ellen DeGeneres out of the controversy she found herself in after sitting next to former president George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game last week. The shock jock appeared on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the very first time and kissed the openly gay comedian in an effort to distract from the ongoing scandal.

“What you need to do is take a picture with me — making out with me!” Stern, 65, told DeGeneres, 61. “Now just hear me out … once people see me with you, no one’s gonna be thinking about George Bush.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeGeneres said that she actually showed Bush a photo of Stern’s watercolor paintings during the Cowboys game earlier this month, but Stern was only interested in the big kiss.

“When was the last time you kissed a guy — like this, I mean, romantically? When was the last time?” Stern asked.

“This is the picture that’s gonna make America forget that you were sitting next to George W. Bush,” he joked. “You’re so zmart to do this.”

The two held hands, leaned in close and shared a peck on the lips, much to the audience’s delight. Stern’s wife Beth, who was in the audience, laughed and clapped along with the crowd.

“Wait a second — there was — I think there was tongue,” Stern joked as he and DeGeneres pulled apart from each other. “I felt you pushing a little!”

“There was no tongue!” DeGeneres exclaimed.

“I’m a married man,” Stern said, to which DeGeneres replied, “I’m a married woman.”

Many of DeGeneres’ fans reacted negatively to the stunt, calling her out on social media.

Ewww. You’re just determined to align yourself with gross dudes, aren’t you? — Spooky Girl 💀🎃🦇 (@HeroGirl75) October 13, 2019

Ewwww — Tina Thee Stallion (@Ktankyz) October 13, 2019

First she outs herself as friends with a war criminal. And now this. Nice reputation you had their — Luke Easton (@3ku1) October 13, 2019

Also during the episode, Stern and Beth renewed their vows in an impromptu second wedding ceremony for the couple — officiated by none other than The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood.

“I have someone here that I got ordained today to be able to marry you right now,” DeGeneres revealed to Stern and Beth. “I know you’re both fans of The Bachelor, so, ladies and gentlemen, Colton [is here].”

The 27-year-old reality star then appeared on stage, stand-in gin front of a flower-covered altar.

“First of all, let’s just say something right off the bat: Colton’s got to get a job,” Stern joked to the audience before calling Underwood “good looking” and “hot.”

After a commercial break, the Sterns talked it out with Underwood before agreeing to renew their vows. “I wanna remarry my wife. I’ll do it every day,” Stern said. “Colton, I like you. You’re muscular, you’re handsome, I think you’re a good choice to marry us.”

“Beth and I are Bachelor Nation. Our favorite show, I’m not messing around,” he said.

As he and Beth, 47, stood at the altar, the SiriusXM host said, “I so want to marry you, and I vow to you if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night — and Bachelor in Paradise.”

The two exchanged vows, repeating after DeGeneres, before sharing a kiss. The shock jock and children’s book author have been together since 2000. Mark Consuelos officiated their first wedding in New York City in October 2008.

Stern was previously married to actress Alison Berns from 1978 to 2001. They share three daughters: Emily, 36, Deborah, 33, and Ashley, 26.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Stringer / Getty