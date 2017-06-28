Here’s How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Met, And It Involves Puppets

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are now one of the most prominent couple in pop culture, complete with two beautiful kids. However, a decade ago, the two were strangers who had no idea just how famous they’d become.

Wired reported an in-depth piece on Comedy Central‘s Alligator Boots, a 2007 pilot starring Kanye as the ringleader of a bunch of crude hip-hop puppets similar to Crank Yankers. The show never made it to series, but it served as the first time the future power couple would meet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kanye came to me and said, “I want to put Kim Kardashian in the show,’” said Daniel Kellison, co-creator of the show. “Now, at that point, Kim Kardashian was known for only one thing—her sex tape with Ray J, which had just come out.”

He continued, “When I first met Kanye, he was recording that song ‘Flashing Lights’—I walked into the studio and he was behind the control board, and this woman was singing one of the sections of the song. She goes, ‘How about that take?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, I missed it. Can you do it again?’ He was watching the Kim Kardashian tape on his computer; it had come out that day, and that’s why he was distracted.”

Up Next: Kim Kardashian’s Derriere Looks Completely Different In Latest Instagram Video

The pilot had a Star Wars-themed sketch that featured Kanye in a Storm Trooper outift and an not-yet-cast female to play Leia in her slave attire from Return of the Jedi. That’s the role Kanye wanted Kim for, and he was adamant.

“We initially wrote it for—I don’t want to say Paris Hilton, but somebody else. We were talking about it, and Kanye was like, ‘Nah, nah, nah. Get Kim Kardashian!’” said director Tom Stern. “That was probably the thing he was most certain about on the show.”

“I told Kanye that it was a bad idea, but I did it as diplomatically as I could,” said Kellison. “I said, ‘The Muppet Show always had one star. You’re the star of the pilot. We can put Kim Kardashian in episode 3 or 4, but let’s focus on you.’ But he resisted. Kanye is tenacious and he kept asking me about it, and finally we compromised and agreed to have her in a sketch. He’d never met her at this point.”

More: Here’s How The Kardashians Celebrated North West’s Birthday

The producers also dished on the future Mr. and Mrs. West’s first meeting, which was on set.

“So Kim Kardashian walks in, and I’m there to greet her with Kanye,” Kellison said. “And I go, ‘Hi, I’m Daniel. I’m the executive producer. Nice to meet you, and this is Kanye.’ And Kanye goes, ‘Yeah, Dan didn’t want you on the show.’ She laughed—by the way, Kim Kardashian was lovely. A pro. She was really excited to be there. But I turned to Kanye afterwards and I go, ‘You motherf—er, I should have told her that, when I first met you, you were watching her porn.’ And he starts laughing and goes, “Oh my God, you totally should have.”

The happy couple are still going strong, and they just celebrated their daughter North’s fourth birthday.

Photo Credit: Getty / Marc Piasecki, Gary Gershoff