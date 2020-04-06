Honor Blackman, ‘James Bond’ and ‘Avengers’ Star, Dead at 94

It has been reported that actress Honor Blackman — who starred in the James Bond film Goldfinger, as well as the classic Avengers TV series — has died at the age of 94. According to the Daily Mail, Blackman’s family announced her passing, which was reportedly due to natural causes, and unrelated to coronavirus. “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94,” the family said in a statement.

“She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family,” the statement added. “She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.” The statement then went on to read, “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre of our times.”

Born in Plaistow, East London in 1925, Blackman appeared in about two-dozen films before landing the iconic role of Bond girl Pussy Galore, starring alongside Sean Connery during his time as the legendary British superspy. She also thought very highly of Connery’s depiction of the character, once saying in an interview, “He is, I think, the sexiest creature I have ever met. And he was fun, too. If you’re going to mess about with somebody, he was a good person to mess about with.”

However, after revealing that she once turned down the opportunity for a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), she did have some harsh words for Connery. “They ring you beforehand to ask if you’d like to accept, and I think they were quite shocked when I declined. But since I’m a republican I thought it would be somewhat hypocritical to pop up to the Palace. Not like Sean, who accepts a knighthood but never comes here, doesn’t pay tax here and supported a yes vote in the referendum… But I don’t think he thinks deeply about politics.”

Later in her career, Blackman appeared in films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, and the cult-classic horror flick Cockneys vs Zombies. Blackman was 94.