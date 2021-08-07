'Hollywood Squares' Host Peter Marshall's Son Dies From COVID-19

✖

Peter Marshall, who hosted the original version of The Hollywood Squares, announced on Friday that his son David LaCock died after contracting the coronavirus. Marshall, 95, and his wife Laurie Marshall were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves in January. LaCock, who lived in Hawaii, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30 after experiencing symptoms.

"In loving memory of my free-spirited son, David, whom we just lost to COVID," Marshall, born Ralph LaCock, wrote on Twitter Friday. "He was joyful, beautiful, magnificent, giving, doting & talented. He made this a better world. He made our family’s lives sweeter. I urge you to get vaccinated-if not for yourself, for those you love."

After LaCock tested positive for the virus, his friends and family launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical expenses after he was diagnosed last month. According to the fund, LaCook checked into a hospital after he was experiencing severe flu symptoms. tests showed he had "dangerously low" oxygen levels. He was rushed to another hospital, where he was treated at an ICU unit for six days. His doctors then transferred him to Straub Hospital ICU on Oahu. He was put on a ventilator on July 5.

On Thursday, his friends and family updated the GoFundMe account to share the sad news of LaCook's death. He is survived by his wife Ali and eight children, who were by his side. "Last night Ali laid by David’s side, forehead to forehead, hand on his heart, his hand on her knee," the update read. "All of David’s kids were there too, in person & on facetime. Their hands on his body, stroking his hair & filling him with their love & trust in his process onward. They all held David in a profound way—facilitating a conscious passing. They dove deep into their broken hearts to celebrate his life, his legacy."

Marshall hosted the original version of Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host four times. He hosted several other game shows, including Fantasy, All-Star Blitz, and Yahtzee. In April, Marshall told Fox News he and his wife Laurie were diagnosed with the coronavirus in January.

"From the time I went to the hospital, I worried I wouldn’t make it because of how many people seemed to be dying from it, and given my age, I knew I was at high risk for dying from it," Marshall told Fox News. "Then in the hospital, I continued to decline. I knew I was dying in the hospital. Every time I spoke to my wife, I wondered if it was the last time we’d speak." Marshall claimed he was "not properly" cared for at the hospital because it was short-staffed. Laurie set up an "at-home" ICU in Marshall's den so he could continue receiving treatment.

"I got through the virus pretty easily, but my system was weakened and I contracted pneumonia," Marshall told Fox News. "That also turned into sepsis. Any one of those three by themselves is enough to kill someone my age. It took a lot of medical expertise to turn that around. Miraculous, to say the least."