Hugh Hefner’s Ex Holly Madison Spotted in Los Angeles, Remains Silent on His Death

Holly Madison was spotted in Los Angeles shortly after news broke of Hugh Hefner‘s death. She remains to be one of his few ex-girlfriends who has yet to publicly address his passing, E! News reports.

The Playboy founder died on Wednesday at the age of 91. Madison played a significant role in his life as she was one of his live-in girlfriends from 2001-2008. In September 2001, she moved into the Playboy Mansion and later became his main girlfriend while living with Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt. The three women went on to star in E!’s The Girls Next Door.

Madison and Hefner parted ways in 2008, but not on good terms. He went on to marry again in 2012, while she tied the knot a year later and has two kids.

On Thursday, she was seen out in Los Angeles with her family. She appeared expressionless while holding a beverage. On Friday, she was photographed receiving a Starbucks delivery in Hollywood while comfortably dressed in sweatpants.

After their breakup, Madison wrote about her relationship with Hefner in her 2015 tell-all book Down the Rabbit Hole. She depicted him as manipulative, controlling and “a spoiled child in an old man’s body.”

She also revealed in her book that she found a copy of his then-will that stated she would receive $3 million after Hefner’s death if she still lived at the Playboy Mansion after his passing.

After her memoir was published, Hefner released a statement, “Over the course of my life I’ve had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives, and I’m pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can’t win ’em all!”