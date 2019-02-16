Hilary Duff’s ‘Younger’ Co-Star Nico Tortorella Admits to Drinking Her ‘Delicious’ Breast Milk

Hilary Duff is very close with her Younger co-star Nico Tortorella.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram Story Friday where he was seen drinking a cup filled with the singer’s breast milk.

“I’m for real doing this right now,” Tortorella announced before taking a big gulp during an event for the castmates’ Paramount Network dramedy. He looked pleasantly surprised with the taste before exclaiming, “Oh, my God! It’s delicious.”

The All of It Is You author then finished the rest of the milk in his cup before tilting it toward Duff and asking for more, Us Weekly first reported.

The actress held up a freezer bag of her breast milk, laughed and responded: “You’re a sicko, dude.”

Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks in October 2018. The Lizzie McGuire alum also shares son Luca, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Since the birth of the baby, Duff has been keeping to herself taking care of the newborn and updating fans on raising Banks on social media. The actress made headlines in January when she turned to her fans for advice on baby Banks’ colic.

“Calling all parents of colic babies… this ends right?” the Disney Channel alum captioned an Instagram of herself holding her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable red onesie, on her shoulder.

“Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!” continued the actress, who shares her daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31. “We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments.”

After Duff first announced her second pregnancy in June, Tortorella revealed to press that he had heard the news months before news broke.

“We had to [keep it a secret],” he said at the time before joking, “That’s Hilary Duff. That’s expensive material.”

Duff is not afraid of trying new things either. She revealed back in November that she drank her placenta shortly after giving birth.

“Most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s “Informed Pregnancy” podcast. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

A premiere date for the next season of Younger has not been announced, though the series is expected to move from TVLand to its sister network Paramount Network when it airs new episodes later in 2019.