Hilary Duff Catches Fans’ Eyes With ‘Sparkly’ Ring on Left Hand

Hilary Duff had fans thinking that she might be engaged this week, thanks to a new photo the actress shared that features a serious sparkler resting on her left hand.

An Instagram photo from Duff sees the soon-to-be mom of two smiling at the camera as she snaps a photo of herself, her left hand resting on her face with a sizable gold band on her ring finger.

“This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today,” the Younger star wrote.

Based on Duff’s caption, it seems an engagement isn’t exactly what the ring signifies, but even Duff’s sister, Haylie Duff, had the thought at first.

“Ummm I thought this was something else,” she commented.

Though she doesn’t seem to be engaged, Hilary is undoubtedly happy with boyfriend Matthew Koma. The pair are currently expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Duff has been open with her fans throughout her pregnancy, giving various bump updates and sharing her excitement at welcoming her baby girl. Duff is already mom to son Luca, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Man.. pregnancy is hard,” she wrote in July. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff continued. “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

The 30-year-old recently told PEOPLE that she’s “a little over” being pregnant.

“Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?” she said.

“But it is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens,” she continued. “I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

Duff added that balancing her life as an actress and a mom can be tough, but it’s important for her to be able to work.

“I am lucky to have the opportunities to do so many different things because I have been working for such a long time that I don’t think I could just strictly be a mom,” she said. “I really need that other outlet.”

Photo Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com