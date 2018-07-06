Hilary Duff Rings in July 4th With a Baby Bump Update

Hilary Duff celebrated July 4th by giving fans a peek at her growing baby bump.

The Younger star rang in Independence Day with family on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to share a picture of herself that showcased her growing baby bump and her love for boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Captioned with nothing more than a series of red and blue patriotic hearts, the image shows Duff in a black bikini giving Koma, who she has been dating on and off for three years, a kiss. She completed her simple ensemble with gold feather earrings and a red, white, and blue lei in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Unfortunately for Duff, the holiday celebrations ended with an accidental black eye credited to 6-year-old son Luca, who she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie.

“Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth! It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther,” she captioned an image showing the shiner on her Instagram Story.

Luca will soon be joined by a little sister, the former star of Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire and Koma having announced in June that they were expecting their first child together, a little girl. Just weeks later, Duff shared the heartwarming moment that she and Koma found out the sex of their little one.

“A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this…..the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou,” she captioned a video of their gender reveal party, in which the group consisting of family and friends shot off cannons that were filled with pink confetti and smoke.

While she has not teased any possible names that she and Koma may be considering for their “little princess,” she did tell James Corden that Luca has already begun brainstorming plenty of ideas.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” she revealed. “He told his friend at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey. So, we’ll see. We never know.”

The little girl will be Duff’s second child and first with Koma.