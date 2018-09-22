Hilary Duff Calls out Man Who Followed Her From Son’s Soccer Game, Films Intense Confrontation

Hilary Duff is nine months pregnant, battling the flu and not afraid to confront the paparazzi who refuse to leave her alone.

The Younger star took to Instagram Saturday to call out a man who she claims has been following her around for days, even showing up to her son Luca’s soccer game, to take photos of her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This guy has been at my sons soccer game this morning then followed me to my sisters house and was basically parked in her drive way to get photos,” Duff wrote on the caption of a video, documenting her confrontation with the man.

“Followed me to run errands. I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now. This is not ok,” she added. “I am 9 months pregnant. When people say that’s what you get for signing up to be a celebrity it honestly makes me sick. This is every day of every month and it’s simply not ok.”

She ended the post writing, “If a non ‘celeb’ (I’m sorry to use that word) was dealing with this the law would be involved.”

“I’m nine months pregnant, and I have the flu and I’ve asked you once to leave me alone. Can you please stop taking my picture… you’ve like hunted me,” Duff said in the video confrontation.

“I feel very uncomfortable… please leave a pregnant woman alone,” she adds, as the man complains he “lost” his whole morning and didn’t get to take any photos of her.

She clapped back: “It’s not my fault. Please leave me alone, it’s the weekend, sir!”

Upon watching the video, fans wrote in the comments of the post praising Duff for standing up for herself.

“That’s so wrong and scary. You deserve your space,” one user wrote.

“Hilary!! You poor thing. What a terrible man. This is so not okay. Hope your flu gets better soon and bubbie arrives safely,” another user commented, knowing Duff is very close to her due date for baby No. 2.

“You are only a celebrity when working, other than that I want to see what you do but only what you release not this. No one deserves this ever,” another fan commented.

Duff, who is already mom to 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, is very close to welcome her second baby, a girl, with boyfriend Matthew Koma.